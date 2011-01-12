KatzPromotes L.A. Online Sales Exec

Katz 360 has named Erik Carlson VP, manager, of the West

Coast region of the digital sales arm of rep firm Katz Media Group. He will be

based in Los Angeles.

Carlson has been senior account director. His resume

includes development manager for Google Audio, and posts at Cox and Emmis

Communications.

Katz 360 sells online time and space on four platforms:

digital audio, mobile, database, and display advertising.

Katz represents 500 TV stations and over 4,000 radio stations.