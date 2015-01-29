Katy Perry’s Super Bowl Halftime to Be ‘Shoppable’

Billing it as the first “shoppable” Super Bowl halftime tilt, Delivery Agent said it will power a system that will pitch a range of special merchandise, including a “limited-edition” Katy Perry item, when the singer belts it out during the midway point of this Sunday's matchup between the New England Patriots and defending champs, the Seattle Seahawks.

Delivery Agent said its ShopTV platform will enable viewers to buy those products directly via connected Samsung TVs, LG TVs, “shop-enabled” tweets sent by its brand partners, and on mobile devices equipped with Shazam’s auto-content recognition app. Additionally, viewers will be able to snap up the merchandise during and after the game through the ShopTV t-commerce app on Roku devices.

Delivery Agent said Visa Checkout is the exclusive ShopTV payment provider for the promo, noting that the effort will be backed by a marketing campaign informing consumers that the limited edition products pitched during the halftime show will be available through a variety of means until Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

