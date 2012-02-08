KATV Acquires JVC Cameras

As part of a move to HD news, the ABC affiliate in Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark. (DMA #56) has deployed over 20 JVC ProHD cameras for electronic news gathering and use in the studio.

Overall, the station acquired purchased 15 GY-HM790Us, five GY-HD250Us, and two GY-HM750U cameras from JVC Professional Products Company.

According to JVC there are now three television stations in the Little Rock market using JVC ProHD cameras. In addition to Allbritton Communications Company's KATV, the cameras are also used by the Fox affiliate KLRT owned by Newport Television and the NBC affiliate KARK owned by Nexstar Broadcasting Group.

Between its two studios, KATV is using eight GY-HM790U cameras, which are connected via fiber optic cable instead of triax, which allows "great flexibility," noted Jim Church, Allbritton director of technology in a statement.