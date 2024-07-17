KBLR Las Vegas Names Katia Gutiérrez News Anchor and Multimedia Journalist

Katia Gutiérrez has been promoted to news anchor and multimedia journalist at KBLR Las Vegas, focused on Noticiero Telemundo at the station. She starts in the new role July 17, working on KBLR’s 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. newscasts.

Gutiérrez joined KBLR’s Telemundo Las Vegas in February 2023 to lead the assignment desk. She has played a key role in coordinating coverage of major events, such as the Super Bowl and the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Katia's dedication and passion for delivering impactful stories to our community make her a perfect fit for this role,” KBLR news director Johali Carmona said. “We look forward to her continued growth and contributions to our news team.”

NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group owns KBLR. Carmona was named the news director earlier this year.

Prior to her time at KBLR, Gutiérrez was head of information, correspondent, and main host for TV Azteca Michoacán. Her work focused on political, social and cultural events in Michoacán, Mexico, including coverage of Pope Francis’ first visit to Mexico, elections and natural disasters, including Hurricane Rick and Tropical Storms Manuel and Ingrid.