Katherine Nelson Named VP at Disney Branded Television

Katherine Nelson has joined Disney Branded Television as VP of corporate communications.

Before starting her own agency last year, Nelson had been group senior VP, communications, at NBCUniversal.

At Disney Branded Entertainment, she will report to both Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, and Charissa Gilmore, who was recently promoted to senior VP, corporate communications at Disney General Entertainment.

“Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do, and Katherine is known throughout the industry as a master communicator,” said Davis. “As we build upon our legacy of success and broaden our scope to connect with kids and families around the globe, I’m delighted to welcome Katherine to the Disney Branded Television team.”

“When we created this new role, I asked colleagues in the industry and press for recommendations, and Katherine’s name was brought up time and again with great enthusiasm,” added Gilmore. “She is an exceptional communications executive whose instinct and approach have earned her a well-deserved reputation as strategic, collaborative, creative and extremely effective. I’m excited she’s joining the incredible Disney Branded team at a time they are expanding their programming to streaming.”

Before joining NBCU in 2013, Nelson held posts at SpaceX and Discovery Communications.

“I’ve had the privilege of working for incredible brands throughout my career, but none as iconic and storied as Disney,” said Nelson. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to help tell the story of this beloved brand, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Ayo, Charissa and everyone at Disney Branded Television to shape the future of kids and family programming for generations to come.”■