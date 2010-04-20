Kantar Media Names Richard Fielding Chief Client Officer

Kantar Media North America named Richard Fielding as Chief Client Officer April 20 (Tuesday), a newly created position that will oversee the development and promotion of new services and products. He will be based in Chicago, reporting to managing director Terry Kent.

Fielding most recently served as Vice President of Director Global Research Group for Starcom MediaVest Group - USA. He also was the Vice President of Director of the Insights & Analytics Group for Starcom Worldwide, a Hong Kong Regional Research Director, a Media Consultant for AC Nielsen in Indonesia, and a research director for the company in Malaysia.

Fielding is a graduate of Sheffield University School of Management and Manchester University, both located in the U.K.