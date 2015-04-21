Kaltura Tunes in Amazon’s Fire TV

Multiscreen video specialist Kaltura has launched an HTML5 Web app for the Fire TV, enabling its partners to publish video content from Kaltura’s platform directly to the Amazon system.

Kaltura said it launched the app following Amazon’s recent release of the Web App Starter Kit for Fire TV, which aims to help web developers support a TV-connected platform that includes the Fire TV box and Fire TV Stick.

In addition to Amazon Fire TV, Kaltura’s Player Toolkit supports Chromecast, native mobile applications as well as desktop and web browsers, the company said, noting that the player also runs natively within Twitter feeds and Facebook news feeds.

