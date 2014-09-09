Kaltura to Demo Complete OTT Platform #IBC2014

Kaltura has unveiled a new end-to-end pay OTT TV solution, which it will be demoing during IBC in Amsterdam on Sept. 12 to 16.

Kaltura OTT TV integrates technologies from Kaltura’s recent acquisition of Tvinci with Kaltura’s video platform.

It includes advanced features for monetization, social and personalization; tools for improving user acquisition and retention; and multi-screen, multi-device support.

“Since the acquisition in May, the combined Kaltura/Tvinci teams have focused on developing a solution with the most advanced set of proven capabilities in the market, including personalization and social features that are critical to convert end users into paying subscribers,” said Ron Yekutiel, chairman and CEO, Kaltura in a statement. “Now, with Kaltura OTT TV, service providers can finally move away from siloed applications towards a holistic multi-screen offering. This is the OTT of the future – OTT 3 – covering any business model, any experience, on any device.”

The company also noted that some customers were already using the offering and that yes, the leading pay-TV provider in Israel, has deployed Kaltura OTT TV for its yesGO service.

“We chose Kaltura’s technology because it delivers on an immersive user experience that connects the dots between our Satellite STB service and our all-new OTT service to connected devices,” said Itzhak Elyakim, VP engineering and CTO from yes in a statement. “This is accomplished, while managing the household personalization and device management functions we need for a truly personal and social experience that increases subscriber loyalty.”