Kagan: Ad Market on the Mend

The U.S. advertising market is on the road to recovery according to

research firm SNL Kagan, led by strong expected gains in the cable

television and Internet sectors.

In a new study entitled,

"Advertising Forecasts: U.S. Market Trends and Data for All Major

Media," Kagan predicts that after two years of declines, total

advertising sales will rise 2.8% in 2010 to $210.5 billion. That growth

will continue through the decade, reaching $214.3 billion in 2011 and

$275.8 billion by 2019, according to SNL Kagan.

"New media, such as

mobile and internet advertising, continue to boom, while old media,

particularly print, is increasingly losing its relevance," said SNL

Kagan Senior Analyst Derek Baine in a statement. "Dollars are shifting

into new platforms and those drawing the most eyeballs, such as cable

TV."

