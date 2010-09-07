Kagan: Ad Market on the Mend
The U.S. advertising market is on the road to recovery according to
research firm SNL Kagan, led by strong expected gains in the cable
television and Internet sectors.
In a new study entitled,
"Advertising Forecasts: U.S. Market Trends and Data for All Major
Media," Kagan predicts that after two years of declines, total
advertising sales will rise 2.8% in 2010 to $210.5 billion. That growth
will continue through the decade, reaching $214.3 billion in 2011 and
$275.8 billion by 2019, according to SNL Kagan.
"New media, such as
mobile and internet advertising, continue to boom, while old media,
particularly print, is increasingly losing its relevance," said SNL
Kagan Senior Analyst Derek Baine in a statement. "Dollars are shifting
into new platforms and those drawing the most eyeballs, such as cable
TV."
