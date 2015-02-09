Kabel Deutschland Taps Kaltura for TV App

Video platform specialist Kaltura said it has won a deal to power an over-the-top TV app from Kabel Deutchland, Germany’s largest cable operator.

The first phase of the app will bring live TV to iOS devices, with support of other capabilities and platforms, including Android, expected in the coming months. KD’s TV App (the current version was deployed in December), provides access to more than 50 TV channels carried on the cable network, including Das Erste, ZDF, ProSieben, Sat.1, Tele 5, DMAX and Disney Channel.

Kaltura said its platform is designed to support a variety of apps beyond live TV, including catch-up TV and network-based DVRs. Other Kaltura customers include HBO, WeatherNation, Premier.tv, NBCUniversal and Azteca.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.