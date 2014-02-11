Kabel Deutschland Gets Behind The RDK

The Reference Design Kit (RDK), the pre-integrated software stack for IP-capable video devices, got some sizable international backing Tuesday as Germany’s Kabel Deutschland joined a growing mix of MSO to license the platform.

Kabel Deutschland, an operator that passes more than 8.4 million homes, did not outline its specific rollout plans for the RDK. However, it said it expects the RDK to bring unity and scale to its video platform.

“The RDK provides a unified technological foundation for pay-TV operators and our ecosystem of partners,” said Lorenz Glatz, chief technical officer of Kabel Deutschland, in a statement. “Kabel Deutschland licensed the RDK because it is one of the most positive and promising developments in terms of standardization across device platforms. Not only will we benefit from global economies of scale, but it provides the basis necessary for innovation across our products and applications.”

