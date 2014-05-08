KABC-TV Surpasses 1 Million Facebook Fans

ABC’s owned and operated station in Los Angeles, KABC-TV has announced that its Facebook page now has more than 1 million fans.

It is the first local TV station to surpass that number, the announcement noted.

The station, which is branded ABC7, first set up its Facebook page in late 2008 and it has since become a key component of its coverage and community outreach efforts, explained Cheryl Fair, VP and news director at the station.

"We 'like' the opportunity our Facebook page gives us to hear from and respond to people directly,” she said in a statement. “It is wonderful to be able to interact with real people in real time."

The station's first post on Nov. 7, 2008 covered an event on earthquake preparedness.