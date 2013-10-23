K-Opticom Selects Elemental For 4K/HEVC Transmission

Elemental Technologies has announced that K-Opticom Corporation in Japan has selected its video processing technologies for the country’s first live public 4K Ultra HD transmission using high-efficiency video coding (H.265/HEVC) compression.

The Elemental Live product will be used on the video streaming of the Osaka Marathon on Oct. 27 over K-Opticom fiber optic service in the Kansai Region of Japan, which includes the prefectures of Kobe, Kyoto and Osaka and is the second most populous area in Japan.

“With resolution four times that of HD, demand for 4K content on high-quality, large-format screens is increasing,” said Takao Fujino, president of K-Opticom in a statement. “The advanced K-OPT optical fiber network combined with the power and flexibility of Elemental’s software-based architecture is vital to meeting this demand and to enabling this unprecedented experimental transmission.”

The 4K video for the event is being captured by Sony PMW-F55 CineAlta 4K cameras, which are mounded on an AJA Ki-Pro Quad that will send content to Elemental systems via live 3G-SDI interfaces.

Elemental’s technologies will encode live the stream in HEVC at 4Kp30. That video will run over K-Opticom’s network to an NTT Docomo decoder that will render it to a 84-inch Sony 4K Bravia TV.

The public will be able to view with coverage at a special exhibit in Osaka.