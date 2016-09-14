JVC, Middle Tennessee State Team Up on Streaming Tech

JVC Professional Video Sept. 14 announced it was partnering with Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro to produce high-def live streaming of athletics sports conferences on Facebook Live.

Additionally, JVC shared that the university is using its GY-HM850 ProHD cameras to film 17 university sports and stream every home press conference.

“The JVC’s built-in streaming has saved me a lot of hassle,” Nathan Wallach, multimedia specialist for MT Athletic Communications, said in a statement. “I can take the video stream straight out of the camera and there are no buffering issues. The picture quality is incredible and the audio is great. It’s been a lifesaver for press conferences.”

GY-HM850 streams directly to Facebook Live and Sidearm Sports (which takes care of the department’s streaming services) along with other content distribution networks (CDNs).

The university is looking stream post-game press conferences from road games in the future.