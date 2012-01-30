JVC Launches New Portable Monitors
JVC Professional Products Company is launching its new
DT-X71 Series of portable ProHD LCD monitors. The new seven-inch AC/DC monitors
offer 1024x600 resolution and can display 480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i, and 1080p
video signals at a variety of frame rates.
The new monitors, which are designed for field and studio applications, include
the basic DT-X71C model which offers one HDMI and one composite video input,
the DT-X71H, which adds two HD/SD-SDI inputs and an HD/SD-SDI loop through
output and the DT-X71F includes an additional HD/SD-SDI loop through output and
one HDMI converted to SDI output.
All three models include stereo audio input.
The DT-X71C has a suggested list price of $595, the DT-X71H is priced at
$1,095, and the DT-X71F is priced at $1,695.
Along with the new HZ-HM150VZR ProHD remote lens control, the DT-X71 Series is
also part of JVC's new ProHD Compact Studio system, which configures the
GY-HM150 ProHD handheld camcorder for studio environments. When mounted to the
GY-HM150, the DT-X71 serves as a full-size studio camera monitor.
"The new ProHD monitors are an affordable option for video professionals
in the field and the studio," said Dave Walton, assistant VP of marketing
and communications, in a statement.
