JVC Launches New Portable Monitors

JVC Professional Products Company is launching its new

DT-X71 Series of portable ProHD LCD monitors. The new seven-inch AC/DC monitors

offer 1024x600 resolution and can display 480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i, and 1080p

video signals at a variety of frame rates.





The new monitors, which are designed for field and studio applications, include

the basic DT-X71C model which offers one HDMI and one composite video input,

the DT-X71H, which adds two HD/SD-SDI inputs and an HD/SD-SDI loop through

output and the DT-X71F includes an additional HD/SD-SDI loop through output and

one HDMI converted to SDI output.





All three models include stereo audio input.





The DT-X71C has a suggested list price of $595, the DT-X71H is priced at

$1,095, and the DT-X71F is priced at $1,695.





Along with the new HZ-HM150VZR ProHD remote lens control, the DT-X71 Series is

also part of JVC's new ProHD Compact Studio system, which configures the

GY-HM150 ProHD handheld camcorder for studio environments. When mounted to the

GY-HM150, the DT-X71 serves as a full-size studio camera monitor.





"The new ProHD monitors are an affordable option for video professionals

in the field and the studio," said Dave Walton, assistant VP of marketing

and communications, in a statement.



