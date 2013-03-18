JVC Launches New Live Streaming Cameras

JVC is now selling two new live streaming HD cameras that can be remotely controlled via tablets, smartphones and PCs.

Target applications of the remotely control pan/tilt/zoom cameras include streaming from live events.

The new JVC GV-LS2 and GV-LS1 have a suggested manufacturer's price of $999.95 and $799.95.

The cameras have a 1/2.3" 12.4 megapixel back‐illuminated CMOS sensor and JVC's Falconbrid high‐speed image processing engine. The GV‐LS1 maintains Full HD resolution at up to 2x zoom but is capable of up to 4x electronic zoom. The GV‐LS2 offers 10x optical zoom.