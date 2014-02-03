JVC Launches New Cameras With Streaming Features

In a bid to tap into growing demand for professional cameras with built-in streaming capabilities, JVC Professional Products Company is rolling out two new shoulder mount camcorders, the GY-HM890 and GY-HM850 ProHD, which have built-in streaming capabilities for live HD transmission directly from the camera.

In addition, the company has announced a new service to help with video transmission. JVC's Professional Streaming Services includes the new JVC Broadcaster server powered by Zixi. Available as both a physical server or a cloud based solution, the system is designed to transmit live content to both broadcast and the Web.

"We believe the future is with the live video streaming and FTP service fully integrated into the camera, as demonstrated with the new GY-HM890 and GY-HM850," explained Edgar Shane, general manager of engineering, JVC Professional Products. "With the recent advancements in 4G LTE availability and bandwidth, service providers can deliver reliable high-speed connections that can support HD streaming with a single modem. This technology is here now, and will continue to progress and improve."

The new 800 Series cameras build on the live HD streaming and file transfer capabilities of JVC’s popular GY-HM650 mobile news camera.

The 800 series cameras allow users to transmit live HD footage or transfer files in the background while shooters continue to record footage in their normal workflow. When combined with a Verizon 4G LTE modem, live footage can be sent to broadcast facilities.

Both cameras feature three, 1/3-inch 2.07 effective megapixel CMOS sensors for HD images, 12-bit image processing, dual codec video processing and interchangeable 20x zoom lens. They are designed for use in ENG, studio or as a multi-camera field production camera.

Including the lens, the GY-HM850 has a suggested list price of $7,995; while the GY-HM890 has a suggested list price of $9,995. Both cameras are scheduled to become available in March.

The new Professional Streaming Services offering is available as a physical server or cloud-based solution and is compatible with the new GY-HM850 and GY-HM890 ProHD shoulder-mount camcorders.

The system streams to a 4G LTE, 3G, or Wi-Fi network while recording HD to solid state memory cards.

"Today's high-speed and robust 4G LTE connections provide the bandwidth necessary for live HD video streaming, from the field," said Edgar Shane, general manager of engineering, JVC Professional Products. "Through our partnership with Zixi, we can provide a stable workflow that helps broadcasters and Web content producers be first on air and first online."

The ProHD Broadcaster is expected to become available in March. It will have a suggested list price of $1,995 and requires a subscription to JVC Professional Streaming Services.