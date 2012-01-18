JVC Intros Compact HD Studio System

JVC Professional Products Company is launching a new ProHD Compact Studio product that configures the GY-HM150 ProHD handheld camcorder for a studio environment with the addition of a remote lens control system and a HD monitor.

The new studio system, which is specifically designed for the GY-HM150, includes the new HZ-HM150VZR remote lens control, which plugs into the 3.5mm remote connector on the right side of the camcorder. The remote lens control system offers zoom control via a wide sweep variable rocker, as well as focus and iris adjustment.

In addition to studio setups, the HZ-HM150VZR is designed for operating the GY-HM150 when it is mounted to a jib, crane, or boom.

The new DT-X71 Series of portable seven-inch AC/DC ProHD monitors includes three models with scaled I/O options and adjustable 16:9/4:3 display. When mounted to the GY-HM150, the DT-X71 serves as a full-size studio camera monitor.

"The GY-HM150 is a proven workhorse in the field, and now it can provide ProHD image quality in the studio as well," said Dave Walton, assistant VP of marketing and communications. "Our new ProHD Compact Studio system is ideal for schools, small studios, government access channels, and other applications where space and budgets are tight."

Introduced last fall, the GY-HM150 ProHD handheld camcorder is built to handle news and production environments.

With its 3-CCD imagers and built-in Fujinon 10:1 HD zoom lens, the GY-HM150 records full HD 1080p, 1080i, and 720p (as well as 480i SD) at a variety of frame and bit rates to SDHC and SDXC media cards.

As part of the launch, the company also announced a rebate program that provides up to $600 in savings for customers who purchase the camcorder and ProHD Compact Studio components.