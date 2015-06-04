Justice Net Selects Broadway Systems

Advertising management software provider Broadway Systems has announced that the Justice Network has selected its software to manage all traffic, billing and programming advertising needs.

In a statement, Wendy Brown, COO of the Justice Network, noted that “launching Justice Network with the Broadway platform in place has provided the opportunity to build a solid, advanced advertising management system that will continue to grow with us.”

She also noted that the “user-friendly applications and seamless integration” was helping to streamline their internal operations. The deployment tool less than 90 days.

Broadway noted that the Justice Network was the first multicast network to go live with its software at launch.

The Justice Network launched in January of 2015 with the 7.2 version of the Broadway’s software.

“The Broadway Systems platform is designed and engineered specifically for cable and advanced television networks,” said James Ackerman, executive chairman, Broadway Systems, in a statement. “Our team understands the unique and ever changing needs of operators in this space. It is our mission to provide the very best, fully integrated, end-to-end advertising management solution and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Justice to establish a low-maintenance, cost-efficient operating environment from the start.”