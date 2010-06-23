Trending

Judge: YouTube Protected From Viacom's Copyright-Infringement Claims

Google's YouTube is protected against Viacom's copyright-infringement
claims by the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, a federal district
court judge ruled June 23.

Viacom filed
suit against YouTube and Google in 2007, alleging they engaged in
deliberate copyright infringement designed to boost traffic to YouTube,
and was seeking more than $1 billion in damages.

