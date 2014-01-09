Journal Reaches Retrans Accord With AT&T, Cox, Cable One

Journal Broadcast Group has struck new retrans agreements with AT&T, Cable One and Cox covering eight markets across the country.



The markets are Green Bay/Appleton (Wisc.); Lansing (Mich.); Nashville; Boise and Twin Falls, Idaho; Omaha; Tucson; and Las Vegas.



"We are very pleased that subscribers in these nine markets will continue to receive our stations' great network programming," said Journal President and CFO Andre Fernandez said in a statement, "as well as the important local news, weather and sports programming we provide in each of our markets."



The National Association of Broadcasters has long argued that the vast majority of retrans deals are struck quietly and without blackouts, as was the case with Journal and its MVPD partners.