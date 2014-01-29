Journal Broadcast Selects Internet Broadcasting for Digital Ad Operations

Internet Broadcasting Systems, Inc. (IB) has announced that it has concluded a deal with Journal Broadcast Group, Inc. to provide digital ad operations for its TV and radio stations.

IB will be providing the services to 13 television and 35 radio stations, with 40 Journal Broadcast and radio properties scheduled to go live on IB’s digital platform by June 2014.

“With this partnership we combine the strength of Journal Broadcast Group's local digital platforms with the digital sales expertise and infrastructure of Internet Broadcasting,” said Michael Gay, VP of interactive media at Journal Broadcast Group in a statement. “Providing our local advertisers with these new digital capabilities shows our commitment to supporting the growth of local businesses with our company's powerful local media platforms.”