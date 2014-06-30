Journal Broadcast Deploys LiveU Units

The Journal Broadcast Group has announced that it has deployed LiveU’s LU500 backpacks at its 12 stations to help expand the group’s newsgathering capabilities.

The LU500 is the vendor’s newest and highest performing cellular bonding backpack.

“Our group was interested in utilizing a cellular bonding solution for our newsgathering operations due to its flexibility, for example in live weather coverage on the move, as well as for its cost-effectiveness,” said Andy Laird, VP and CTO at the Journal Broadcast Group.

Laird noted that the broadcasters did extensive tests and eventually settled on the LU500s because they “not only provided superior video transmission in challenging situations, but was also easy to use, lightweight, and highly portable compared to other options.”

The LU500 bonds together six to eight internal cellular connections and weighs only 2.2 pounds, about half of the weight of the company’s earlier model.