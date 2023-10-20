Jon Stewart Walks Away From Apple TV Plus Series 'The Problem' Amid Creative Tensions: Reports

The Problem With Jon Stewart will not return for a third season amid reports that the news program's namesake host balked at Apple's attempt to intervene with the show's content.

According to the The New York Times, which first reported the rift between Stewart and Apple, the tech giant grew concerned about series content addressing China and artificial intelligence, controversial topics that the Cupertino, Calif. company has vested interests in.

Confirming this report, The Hollywood Reporter quoted unnamed sources saying that Apple threatened to cancel the series if Stewart didn't cede to letting the company have some editorial oversight. Stewart reportedly resigned rather than be "hamstrung" by his Apple overlords. Stewart is said to have informed his production staff earlier this week that the show would not be moving forward as planned.

Neither Stewart or Apple have publicly commented yet.

The Problem, which was nominated for five Emmys across two 10-episode seasons, was the fruit of a multiyear deal signed in 2020 between Apple and Stewart, along with the former Comedy Central star's Busboy Productions.

In terms of audience performance, Apple is among the least transparent in a streaming business known for hoarding ratings data, so it's difficult to know how many folks have been regularly tuning into The Problem.

But show has served as a useful platform for Stewart to exert political and cultural influence. For example, Stewart was the leading advocate in the push to have Congress pass a law last year provisioning aid for military veterans exposed to "burn pits" -- which happened to be the topic of The Problem's very first episode.