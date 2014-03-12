John Honeycutt Promoted to CTO at Discovery

Discovery Communications has promoted 11-year company veteran John Honeycutt to the newly created position of chief technology officer.

Honeycutt most recently served as executive VP and COO for Discovery Networks International and was based in London.

He will report to Andy Warren, CFO for Discovery Communications.

In his new post, Honeycutt will oversee Discovery's consolidated IT, media technology, production and operations functions around the world and will be in charge of developing a long-term technology strategies for Discovery's pay-TV, digital terrestrial, free-to-air and online services.

"Discovery's rapid, organic growth around the world, along with recent large-scale strategic acquisitions, has increased the breadth, depth and reach of Discovery's technological footprint, therefore requiring a strong and steady hand at the wheel of our increasingly complex technology operation," explained Warren in a statement. "John's achievements leading media technology, production and operations for the company previously, coupled with his recent global leadership experience and keen strategic insight, will ensure Discovery is at the forefront of technological innovation and adoption for years to come."

During his years at Discovery, Honeycutt was awarded Broadcasting & Cable's Technology Leadership Award in 2009.

He joined Discovery Communications in 2003.