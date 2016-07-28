John Bickham Named Charter President

Charter Communications said Thursday that John Bickham has been named president and chief operating officer of the cable company. He has been COO at Charter since 2012.

"John is the best operating executive in the industry and Charter is lucky to have him," said Charter chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge in a statement. "It is no accident that Charter has become the fastest growing cable company in the nation over the last several years under John's leadership. His operational expertise will continue to be invaluable to the company as we integrate three companies into one, and bring the many benefits of the Charter strategy and the Spectrum brand to millions of customers."

A 30-year cable industry veteran, Bickham has served in various cable operations leadership roles. Prior to joining Charter he served as president of cable and communications at Cablevision.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.