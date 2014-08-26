John Batter Named CEO of Gracenote

John Batter has been named CEO of Gracenote and executive vice president of Tribune Media, a new post that comes about six months after Tribune acquired the video metadata and technology company from Sony for about $170 million.

Batter, the former CEO of M-GO, the electronic sell-through and movie and TV streaming service joint venture of DreamWorks Entertainment and Technicolor, assumes his new role at Gracenote on September 2, reporting to Tribune Media president and CEO Peter Ligouri. Batter's tasked with leading Gracenote's day-to-day operations, setting the company's strategic direction, and driving growth for Gracenote’s core music and video metadata and technology businesses, the company said.

Before taking the helm of M-GO, Batter was as president of production at DreamWorks Animation, and has previously held exec roles at Electronic Arts, including general manager in the company’s mobile and studio groups.

