Joe Early Upped at Fox

Veteran Fox marketing and communications executive Joe Earley has been promoted to President, Marketing & Communications for Fox Broadcasting Company. Peter Rice, Chairman of Entertainment for Fox Networks Group, made the announcement June 17.

Earley is credited with the innovative marketing campaign for Glee, which employed live concert events and a robust social media component.

In his new role, Earley will continue to be responsible for all of the network's marketing functions, including on-air and off-air promotion and advertising, national media, national promotions, content production and affiliate marketing. He will also continue to oversee all aspects of entertainment publicity, corporate communications and talent relations, as well as creative services, the company's internal corporate marketing, promotion and special projects arm.

"Joe is the best marketing executive in the industry and richly deserves this promotion," Rice said in a statement. "His groundbreaking campaign for Glee demonstrates Joe's formidable combination of strategic, creative and leadership skills. We are all thrilled he will be here with us at Fox for many more years."

Earley previously served as executive VP, marketing and communications for Fox, overseeing the marketing strategy and campaigns for the aforementioned Glee as well as The Cleveland Show, Fringe, House, Bones, Lie to Me, The Simpsons, Family Guy and So You Think You Can Dance.

Before Fox, Earley spent several years in media relations at HBO. He began his entertainment career in production and development with producer Gale Anne Hurd.