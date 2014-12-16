Jinni Helps Set Mood for Vudu's New UI

Jinni said it is powering the discovery engine that is humming behind a new user interface launched by Vudu, the Walmart-owned multiscreen electronic sell-through and rental company.

Jinni’s involvement continues an existing relationship it has with Vudu, as Jinni announced that the Walmart unit agreed to license Jinni's mood-based video-discovery platform back in January 2013.

Jinni’s semantic discovery platform is present on Vudu’s updates across its range of supported devices, including connected TVs, gaming consoles, web browsers, streaming players, and Blu-ray players. That will help Vudu’s customers discovery content amid a library that offers more than 100,000 titles to rent or own.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.