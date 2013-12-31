Jim Ocon to Join KDFW

Gray Television Group's VP of technology Jim Ocon has left the station group and agreed to take a new position as VP of engineering at KDFW in Dallas, which is owned by Fox Television Stations.

Ocon will be moving his family from Colorado Springs to Dallas in January and starting the new post in February, he told B&C in an interview.

Ocon won a Technology Leadership award from Broadcasting & Cable in 2011 for the innovative work he did heading up technology and engineering efforts at Gray’s station group, which he joined in 2008.

"I'm very proud of my tenure there," he said. "It is a great company and I’m very thankful to them for all the opportunities they gave me over the years to develop new technologies."

Fox's KDFW has established a reputation for technology innovation and Ocon said he was very much looking forward to working both with the teams at the station and the corporate technology group at the Fox O&Os, which is headed by Tim Redmond, VP of engineering and operations for Fox Television Stations.

"It's an organization that is doing a lot of interesting things and I'm very much looking forward to being part of it," Ocon said.