Jerald Fritz Set To Retire as EVP of Sinclair’s One Media Unit

Sinclair said Jerald Fritz, executive VP for strategic and legal affairs at Sinclair’s One Media Technologies unit, has announced plans to retire effective July 1.

Fritz joined One Media from Allbritton Communications and Politico, where he served as general counsel and director of strategic affairs for nearly 30 years. Previously, he served as chief of staff to Federal Communications Commission chairman Mark Fowler.

For the past decade, Fritz has been responsible for the long-term strategic planning and public policy for One Media, supporting the adoption and deployment of the broadcast industry’s NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) transmission standard.

“No one knows broadcast television better than Jerry. He brings a unique blend of legal expertise, policy know-how, and technical facility that has made him instrumental in the industry’s advancement of ATSC 3.0,” said Patrick McFadden, senior VP, global public policy and communications at Sinclair.

“We honor the incredible legacy of Jerry, one that has impacted our entire industry. His wisdom and contributions will be deeply missed, but his influence will continue to inspire and guide future generations,” added Mark Aitken, president of One Media.

Fritz has also served on the board of directors of the National Association of Broadcasters, where he chaired the NAB-X.com Task Force and served on the Digital Television Implementation Team and the EEO and Copyright Committees. He is a past governor of the ABC affiliates association and was former chair of its Government Relations Committee.