Jenner & Block Staffs Up With Top FCC Staffers

Jenner & Block has grabbed a handful of former top FCC officials for the law firm's communications, internet and technology practice.

Earlier this month, Howard Symons, former general counsel of the FCC under Democratic chairman Tom Wheeler, joined the practice as a partner.

The firm says it has also added Roger Sherman, former chief of the Wireless Bureau, and Johanna Thomas, former legal advisor to Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, as "of counsel" and special counsel, respectively.

All will be based in the firm's Washington office.

“Howard, Roger and Johanna will provide additional depth and breadth to the practice, further strengthening the team’s ability to provide counsel to clients on the complex issues they face as these industries continue to evolve," said Jenner & Block managing partner Terrence Truax.