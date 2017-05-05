Howard Symons Joins Jenner & Block

Howard Symons, former general counsel of the FCC under Democratic Chairman Tom Wheeler, has joined a prominent D.C. law firm.

He is now a partner in the Communications, Internet & Technology Practice at Jenner & Block in Washington.

Symons exited Jan. 20 the same day Wheeler departed. He was named general counsel back in July after general counsel Jonathan Sallet left to join the Justice Department as deputy general counsel for litigation in the antitrust division.

Symons' announced new job came only a day after Sallet said he had also joined a D.C. firm.

Before taking over as general counsel, Symons helped shepherd the broadcast incentive auction Symons as vice chair of the FCC's Incentive Auction Task Force.

Before joining the FCC, Symons chaired the communications practice at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo and was senior counsel to the house Telecommunication (now Communications) Subcommittee.