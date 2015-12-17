Jeff Williams Named Apple COO

Long-time Apple exec Jeff Williams has been named chief operating officer at the CE giant, heading up one of several exec moves at the company announced Thursday.

Among the other moves, Johny Srouji is coming on board as senior VP for Hardware Technologies, and Phil Schiller, senior VP of Worldwide Marketing, will expand his role to include leadership of the App Store across all Apple platforms, including the new app-friendly Apple TV and the Apple Watch.

Additionally, Tor Myhren will join Apple in Q1 2016 as VP of marketing communications, reporting to CEO Tim Cook. Joining Apple from Grey Group, where he was chief creative officer and president of Grey New York. Myhren will succeed Hiroki Asai, who is retiring after 18 years with Apple.

