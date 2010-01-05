Jean McCormick Named President/CEO at Incredible 3D

With 3D the TV "buzz technology" of this week's

Consumer Electronics Show, Incredible 3D has announced the appointment of Jean

McCormick as president and CEO.

Incredible 3D is developing a technology to create 3D

content that does not require special glasses, according to the company.

McCormick has experience in broadcast, cable and online

video production. The Harvard

Business School

grad has been head of content for LRN, overseeing online video corporate video

production. She also worked on desktop video for SightPath in the late 1990's

before that company was sold to Cisco.

She began at ABC News as a researcher for Nightline and went on to ESPN to produce

Sunday SportsDay and Outside the Lines before helping launch

CNN/SI at Turner.