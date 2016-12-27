Jaunt VR App Hits PlayStation VR

Cinematic virtual reality firm Jaunt VR has launched its app for the PlayStation 4, making its 150-plus immersive VR experiences available for the PS VR.

The news makes the Jaunt VR app one of the few in the virtual reality space to be available across every major VR platform, including the Gear VR, Google Daydream, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and iOS and Android platforms.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our dynamic list of immersive VR experiences to users on a platform that is quickly evolving to be more than a gaming console,” said George Kliavkoff, president and CEO of Jaunt. “We’re committed to entertaining our users, wherever they may be. And the Jaunt VR App for PS VR not only brings hours of cinematic VR content to viewers worldwide, but also ensures that Jaunt continues to be available on every major consumer VR platform.”

Kliavkoff added that Jaunt launched its PS VR app to cater to the 50 million-plus PS4 owners worldwide and that the app is meant for PS4 owners with a high-speed internet connection, to offer low-latency head-tracking and high-res video.