Jason White Named CMO for MTV Entertainment Group

MTV Entertainment Group named Jason White as chief marketing officer.

White will oversee marketing, creative and social engagement across brands including MTV, Comedy Central, VH1 and Pop. He succeeds Jaqueline Parkes, who left last year, and reports to Chris McCarthy, president of the MTV Entertainment Group.

Jason White, CMO, MTV Entertainment (Image credit: MTV Entertainment)

Most recently, White was CMO at cannabis company Curaleaf. Before that he was executive VP and global head of marketing for Beats by Dr. Dre. Before that he was with ad agency Wieden + Kennedy, whose clients included Nike and ESPN.

“Jason is an incredible creative entrepreneur who has developed and led marketing for some of the most iconic and innovative brands of all time from Nike to Apple’s Beats,” said McCarthy. “We’re excited for him to bring his passion and creative prowess to MTV, Comedy Central, Smithsonian and our full portfolio of brands within the MTV Entertainment Group.”

“MTV Entertainment has defined culture for decades and its brands and campaigns have inspired me both professionally and personally,” said White. “I look forward to joining Chris and the Group’s stellar marketing team as we continue to grow these iconic brands across all platforms and around the world.”