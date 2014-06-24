Jason Kilar Launches Vessel

After months of rumors, former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar and Richard Tom have announced that their new start-up will be called Vessel and that it has attracted investments from Benchmark, Greylock Partners and Bezos Expeditions, the personal investment company of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In a short note on the company’s new website, Vessel CEO and co-founder Kilar and the company’s co-founder and CTO Tom also reported that they have has assembled a “talented team, with strong experience building and innovating at places like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon.”

The two cofounders provided few concrete details on the company's plans or products except to write that “we've been busy building a service whose mission is to delight consumers and content creators alike. Though we still have more work to do at Vessel, we want to share this brief update and reach out to the creator community. If you are a content creator, particularly a video content creator, we should talk!”

“As a team, we are unusually passionate about the intersection of media and technology,” the co-founders also said. “We see an opportunity to improve media, particularly next generation video. The company promised to unveil more details prior to the end of the year.