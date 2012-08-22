Japan's Largest MSO Selects Concurrent

Concurrent has announced that Jupiter Telecommunications has deployed Concurrent's MediaHawk VX unified content delivery solution for J:COM's new TV Everywhere service.

The service, which is branded "Xvie", allows about 2.5 million J:COM subscribers to view on demand video programming on a wide range of IP-connected consumer electronics devices, including Apple iPads, iPhones and Android devices. As part of the deployment, users can also start viewing programs on one screen, pause them and then continue viewing on another screen.

In addition to the TV Everywhere product, J:COM uses the MediaHawk platform to support traditional TV-VOD and time-shifted TV services for cable set-top boxes.

"J:COM was interested in deploying a flexible, high performance HTTP delivery solution that could help us support next generation TV Everywhere services," said Hidetaka Haga, manager of service development for J:COM in a statement. "Concurrent enabled us to easily expand our video-on-demand services to connected devices using the same MediaHawk VX software platform we use to support our set-top box based customers. By extending our reach beyond the TV to a new array of video screens, we can tap into additional sources of revenue and enable our customers to take advantage of J:COM's video services in new ways."