Japan Quake Leaves U.S. Production Community Facing Shortages, Price Hikes

The tragic 9.0 earthquake and

subsequent tsunami and nuclear crisis in Japan are beginning to have an impact

on professional products for the TV and production industries, with some

distributors telling clients they may face shortages in tapes widely used in TV

production and other analysts predicting both shortages in electronic

components and price hikes in equipment in upcoming months.





One immediate issue was the damage

to a Sony plant in the Sendai region in the earthquake zone that was a major

producer of tapes and professional products and the shutdown of another Sony

plant because of power outages.





As a result, at least two

distributors - Comtel Pro Media in Burbank California and Tape Resources in

Virginia Beach - were predicting shortages of Sony HDCam SR, and other recording

media widely used in TV production.





Some outlets were also restricting

sales of HDCam SR tapes, which is often used as a master recording media for

primetime TV production because of its high quality.





"Our industry has already been

affected by a halt in media manufacturing operations - professional media supply

shortages are evident, namely HDCam SR," explained a post on the Comtel Pro

Media web site. "Worldwide stock shortages present a realistic threat to our

industry and the immediate needs of the television and motion picture

production."





TV producers use a wide array of

camera systems, many of which have different proprietary formats for recording

video, so there are alternatives to the formats and recording media used by

Sony cameras. Many of the lighter, less expensive HDcameras, including those

made by Sony, use solid state media and inexpensive flash memory cards that

remain widely available.





But the shortages in HDCam SR is

particularly important for big-budget theatrical film and primetime TV dramas

and sitcoms, where high-end Sony cameras play an important role in many

productions and the format had been widely adopted by producers, noted David

Cohen, CEO and owner of Edgewise Media/Comtel Pro Media.





The tapes are of such high quality

that in recent years, a number of productions have moved from film to HDCam SR.







Shortages of the HDCam SR tapes "is

a crisis," Cohen explained in an interview. "A lot of people haven't grasped

its importance yet, but this will have a worldwide impact that people are going

to have to think about and manage."





Amid the devastation, Cohen and

others stressed that problems with TV equipment supplies "were nothing compared

to the loss of lives and devastation in Japan."





Here, there has been some good news.

Most major manufacturers with Japanese operations contacted by Broadcasting

& Cable - including Sony, Panasonic and Grass Valley - reported that they had

not suffered any deaths or serious injuries among their employees as a result

of the crisis.





They also stressed that a number of

plants had suffered little damage and that some had already resumed

production.





While consumer electronics

manufacturers in Japan had moved a great deal of production off-shore in the

last 15 years to China and other lower-cost regions, Japan remains a major

producer of semi-conductors and a number of major vendors of professional

products for the TV industry maintain factories in the country.





These include Sony, Panasonic, Grass

Valley, FOR-A, Hitachi, Canon, Fujifilm, which owns lens producer Fujinon and

others, which are important suppliers of cameras, lenses, switchers, and

professional media, such as tapes or solid state media, used to record video.





As a result of the crisis, prices

for memory chips have jumped, with Reuters reporting a 20% jump in spot prices

of NAND flash chips on Monday and another 3% rise on Tuesday.





Market research firm IHS iSuppli

estimates that Japan produces about 60% of the silicon used in semi-conductors

and that production shortfalls could have a significant impact on global output,

producing a "significant shortage of certain electronic equipment, potentially

causes pricing for those device to increase dramatically.... However, the global

supply chain has about two weeks of excess component inventory in the pipeline

for semiconductor parts affected by the quake. Because of this, the shortages

are not likely to appear until the end of March or the start of April. Just the

same, these shortages and their price impact are likely to linger until the

third quarter."





The rapidly rising Japanese yen,

which hit levels this week against the U.S. dollar not seen since the

mid-1990s, will make products produced in Japan more expensive unless the yen

weakens. Power shortages forcing factory slowdowns and the difficulty of

transporting materials over quake- and tsunami-damaged roads could also

production shortfalls, price hikes and possible shortages.





Even worse problems would emerge if

the nuclear crisis is not contained and radiation releases further disrupt the

economy, forcing companies to shut down factories and evacuate employees from

areas not already impacted by the quake and tsunami.





Sony is still assessing the impact

of the damages on its factories, note two Sony spokespeople. Sony has reported

"no significant injuries" to its staff in Japan, the company has noted in a

press release.





On Monday, the company reported that

operations at eight facilities had been shut down, but that one resumed

operations on Tuesday.





These facilities include operations

in Sendai that were a number of Sony Professional Media products are produced.





Those closures impact production of

a number of Sony formats for recordable media, including HDCam SR, HDCam,

DVCam, Betacam SP, Digital Betacam, Betacam IMX,Betacam SD, XDCam, SxS, LTO,

Blu-ray, DV and HDV, that could limit supplies and boost prices, noted Bob Daly

and Mike Cullen owners of Tape Resources in a post on their website to their

customers.





"In some cases, a competing

manufacturer such as Maxwell or Fuji may have product that is interchangeable

with an affected Sony item," they wrote. "However, these manufacturers are also

undergoing a huge increase in demand and we are certain to see resultant

shortages occur as they ramp up production."





Comtel Pro Media's Cohen notes that

companies can adapt to the shortage of HDCam SR tapes by going back to older

media or using different camera systems. "The question is how readily available

those cameras might be," and the problems producers might face in their

workflow when they switch to different cameras and formats during production

and post-production, he says.





A more viable solution, he believes,

is to recycle tapes. "It is a very robust format" that can be recorded over

"multiple times," he says. "We already working with our existing customers to

take some existing library tapes [and transfer them to solid state media] so

they can be reused."





Grass Valley has two facilities in

Japan, one in Kobe that wasn't affected and another in Tokyo that suffered

"limited damage," a spokeswoman for the company noted. "All of the employees

and their families are safe."





The two facilities produce such

products as the company's EDIUS HD editing software, ADVC codec, HD Thunder

board, and HD Storm.





Panasonic also reported all its

employees survived the disaster without serious injuries, noted a spokesman.

The company's Osaka headquarters in the northeast part of Japan was not

impacted, but "a few employees working at Panasonic's Fukushima factory and

Sendai factory, the Koriyama factory of Panasonic Electronic Works and the

Sanyo Tokyo Manufacturing Co., Ltd. factory, which is located in Gunma

Prefecture, received minor injuries," he explained.





In the areas impacted by the quake

and the tsunami, "some parts of ceilings and walls [in Panasonic facilities]

were damaged, but there were no fires or building collapses. Panasonic has

suspended operations at the factories in the impacted area. In addition,

continuing aftershocks are preventing the company from entering the Sendai and

Fukushima factories."





FOR-A employees have reported that

they face unscheduled blackouts but remain safe, a spokeswoman noted.





Canon has reported damage to some

facilities, including operations in Utsunomiya where it has an optics factory

and the company's web site says "time will likely be needed before

operations resume" in Utsunomiya.





Pioneer, Mitsubishi Electric, Yamaha,

and others have reported no significant injuries to its employees. Yamaha, a

major producer of professional audio equipment, has factories in Kakegawa and

Toyooka that continue to operate normally.





Dave Walton, assistant vice

president of marketing, JVC Professional Products Company, noted in an email

that "very fortunately, we know of no JVC employees directly affected by the

earthquake or tsunami" and all the U.S.-based JVC employees who were in Japan

for meetings have returned home safely.





"Most of our facilities are in

Kanagawa prefecture, more than 200 miles away from the northeast area where the

most damage occurred," he added. "So far, we have had no reports of significant

damage."





Power shortages have, however,

affected much of Japan and disrupted operations. "It's too early to know if

there will be any NAB shipping delays, or change of travel plans due to the

disaster, which is still unfolding," he explained.





Melissa Grego contributed to this story.

