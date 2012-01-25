Jampro Acquires Alan Dick Broadcast

Jampro Antennas, Inc., has acquired the Alan Dick Broadcast (ADBL) Division of ADC UK Ltd. The deal for U.K. based ADBL, which is one of the oldest names in Europe for broadcast antennas, combiners/filters, towers and broadcast infrastructure service, will strengthen Jampro's product lines and already extensive international presence.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"ADBL is a true pioneer in the world-wide broadcast industry bringing numerous innovations to market ahead of their time," commented Alex Perchevitch, Jampro's president, in a statement. "Our united efforts and product lines will benefit our customers with stronger R&D across all ranges, improved delivery capabilities, and reduced shipping costs. We couldn't be happier to welcome the entire staff into the Jampro family and look forward to a successful future filled with expanded opportunities for our combined client base."

ADBL will remain in the UK and operate as a division of Jampro Antennas with the same management, engineering and production staffs.

Founded in 1954, Jampro has grown to become one of the largest international suppliers of radio and TV antennas and associated radio frequency equipment, transmission line and components. It is headquartered in Sacramento, Calif.

Based in Cheltenham, UK, ADBL has served as a major provider of communications infrastructures in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for over three decades.

"Alan Dick has been a major player in the worldwide broadcast market for several decades and has built up an enviable reputation for the quality and robustness of its products and services," noted Rob Fisher, CEO of ADC UK, in a statement. "I am pleased that Jampro will take the Alan Dick broadcast products into its portfolio and continue to market them as apart of an expanded Jampro offering. Jampro will work closely with a number of Alan Dick companies, including Alan Dick Middle East, to ensure that their local product and service capabilities can be combined with the expanded Jampro offering to provide an outstanding turnkey solution for broadcast customers."