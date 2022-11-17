Jamie Kennedy Channel Launches on Byron Allen’s Local Now Platform

Media mogul Byron Allen is setting up fellow comedian Jamie Kennedy with his own streaming channel on Allen’s free Local Now platform.

Jamie Kennedy Channel launches Thursday with the comic’s movies, shows and stand-up specials. The channel is the first on Local Now dedicated to a signal comedian and is designed for big Jamie Kennedy Fans.

“Jamie Kennedy is absolutely brilliant and hilarious,” Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “Jamie has put hours of very funny, exclusive content on his channel, and comedy fans will thoroughly enjoy Jamie’s incredible talent on Local Now.”

Viewers of the channel will have free 24/7 access to some of the star’s best content including Jamie Kennedy Experiment: Behind the Scenes and Jamie Kennedy film classics including Cafe featuring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kickin’ It Old Skool, featuring Miguel A. Núñez Jr. and Michael Rosenbaum, and Jackhammer, featuring Guy Christie.

“Working with Byron Allen's global media company is incredible. As a comedian, Byron gets all my ideas, and as a businessman, he knows exactly how to sell them. It's a rare combo that only he can deliver,” Kennedy said. “As a comedian/panelist on his long-running television comedy game show Funny You Should Ask, and now as a content partner on Allen’s new Jamie Kennedy Channel on Local Now, I am delighted and honored to launch this great new platform for me to showcase and free-stream all my comedy content.”

Local Now offers more than 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 17,500 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and iOS devices. ■