Jamie Calandruccio Joins Nexstar as EVP, Platform Monetization

Nexstar Media Group said it named Jamie Calandruccio as executive VP of platform monetization and strategy.

Calandruccio most recently was senior VP, product marketing & partnerships at Operative. At Nexstar she will report to chief revenue officer Michael Strober and work with Nexstar’s sales team to increase revenue via data-driven decisions and strategic inventory analytics.

“Jamie’s well-established relationships and vast pricing, planning, and forecasting experience across an extensive portfolio of ad sales products, along with her strategic vision, make her the ideal leader for our sales organization,” said Strober. “She will hit the ground running and make an immediate impact.”

Before Operative, Calandruccio worked at Channel Media Solutions. She also held sales planning and operations posts at Sony Pictures Television, DirecTV and Xandr.

“I am thrilled to be joining Nexstar under Michael’s leadership of sales and at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey to transform and evolve its advertising business,” Calandruccio said.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to innovate and create unrivaled value for advertisers by harnessing the brand equity and expansive reach of Nexstar’s diverse portfolio of assets,” Calandruccio said. “It is a privilege to be working alongside such an accomplished group of leaders and I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to help modernize Nexstar’s media sales business.”