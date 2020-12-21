Fates & Fortunes: Dec. 21, 2020

George Eyles (Image credit: Deluxe)

DELUXE

George Eyles has joined Deluxe in Los Angeles as executive VP and general manager, world­wide cinema, responsible for its digital cinema strategy and operations. He comes from Maccs, where he was CEO.

Sharri Berg (Image credit: Fox)

FOX

Fox has tapped Sharri Berg, COO of news and operations at Fox Television Stations, as president of its new Fox Weather streaming service. She will step down as EVP, news operations at Fox News Channel.

Mark McKee (Image credit: FreeWheel)

FREEWHEEL

Mark McKee was named chief revenue officer at New York-based FreeWheel, the Comcast-owned programmatic advertising firm. Formerly VP of marketing, he had been acting CRO since January.

Brian Lesser (Image credit: Infosum)

INFOSUM

Brian Lesser was named chairman and CEO of customer data platform InfoSum. Lesser is the former head of AT&T’s Xandr advanced-advertising unit, which was folded into WarnerMedia earlier this year.

David Levine (Image credit: Moonbug Entertainment)

MOONBUG

David Levine has joined Moonbug Entertainment in London as head of studio. He comes from The Walt Disney Co., where he most recently was VP, kids programming, Disney Channels Europe and Africa/U.K. & Ireland.

Jackie Bradford (Image credit: NBC Sports)

NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON

Jackie Bradford was named general manager of regional sports network NBC Sports Washington. She continues as president and GM of NBC-owned WRC and Telemundo-owned WZDC, Washington.

Amanda Dunlap (Image credit: Premion)

PREMION

Connected TV/OTT ad platform Premion has added Amanda Dunlap as Southwest regional sales director. She was as West Coast Regional Sales Director for NBC Spot On and digital sales director for KNBC/KVEA Los Angeles.

Tracey Kalfas (Image credit: Premion)

PREMION

Tracy Kalfas joined Premion as Midwest regional sales director. The 25-year marketing and cross-media management veteran came from Initiative, where she most recently was group director, investments in Chicago.

Adam Nightingale (Image credit: 3SS)

3SS

Set-top box software provider Screen Solutions (3SS) has named Adam

Nightingale as London-based chief commercial officer. He comes from OTT company Deltatre, where he was VP, commercial.

Liming Tu (Image credit: TVU Networks)

TVU NETWORKS

Liming Tu has joined TVU Networks as VP, sales for the APAC region, including greater China, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. He comes from EVS, where he was VP of media infrastructure.

Raffaele Annecchino (Image credit: ViacomCBS)

VIACOMCBS

Raffaele Annecchino was tapped as president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, He had been president of ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Kris Johns (Image credit: Wurl)

WURL

Wurl, a provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV, has named

Kris Johns to the new post of VP. advertising. Johns had most recently been VP of product.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Fiber provider Fatbeam has named Paul Merritt CEO. He was global managing

director of the Lumen Technologies hyperscalers business. … Regional broadband network iRis Networks in Nashville, Tennessee, has named Chris Clark CEO. He was a GM at Lumen Technologies, leading business across six states. … Ad agency Ogilvy in New York has added Stacey Ryan-Cornelius as global chief financial officer and Jag Dhanji as global chief people officer. Cornelius most recently was global CFO and chief operating officer of Geometry Global; Dhajni had been Ogilvy’s chief talent officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. … Jamie Calandruccio was named senior VP of product marketing & business development at Operative. She comes from Channel Media Solutions where she was SVP, advanced advertising solutions. … Law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer in Denver has added Arthur M. Ortegon as a partner specializing in municipal, state and federal policy issues relating to the telecommunications, transportation and mass media sectors.