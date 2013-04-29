Ivy League Partners With NeuLion on Digital Network

The Ivy League has partnered with NeuLion to create a nine-channel digital network.

Each of the conference's eight schools will have its own channel, along with the main League-wide channel. The Ivy League Digital Network will be available to subscribers beginning in August, in time for the 2013-14 academic year.

The network, powered by the NeuLion College Platform, will provide live and on-demand video and audio content from each school, and will be accessible on PCs, smartphones and tablets.

"This partnership represents a monumental step forward in enhancing our connection to our fans and continuing to showcase our brand of intercollegiate athletics worldwide," said Robin Harris, Ivy League executive director. "Coupled with NeuLion's demonstrated experience in delivering digital content to any device, this new network will maximize our alumni's affinities for their schools by providing a single digital destination to access every school's sports content with multiple subscription options by school, sport or season."

The Ivy League consists of: Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Princeton, Brown and the University of Pennsylvania.