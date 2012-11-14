iVillage Moved into NBC News Digital
The NBCUniversal News Group has announced that iVillage will
be run as part of its portfolio of digital news operations and that it will be
overseen by Vivian Schiller, senior VP and chief digital officer at NBC News,
who leads NBC News Digital.
The move is part of an ongoing consolidation of digital news
properties following NBCUniversal's acquisition of MSNBC Digital Network, which
gave the company full ownership of its online news properties.
NBC News and iVillage have worked together closely for a
number of years but the reorganization is designed to make it even easier for
those properties to share and create content.
As part of the effort to create closer ties between news
operations since the acquisition of MSNBC Digital Network from Microsoft in
July 2012, NBC News Digital has also been building new partnerships with other
NBCUniversal divisions, including CNBC Digital, the NBC Owned Television
Stations and Comcast's Xfinity, the company reported in announcing the
reorganization.
"The addition of iVillage enables NBC News Digital to
enhance the experience of our online audiences, continue to innovate and grow
our digital business, and create truly unique propositions in the marketplace,"
Schiller noted in a statement. "iVillage is a powerful brand with a passionate
and loyal online community, and it will be a strong addition to our robust
portfolio from both a content and sales perspective."
With the addition of the iVillage network of digital
properties and communities targeted to women, NBC News Digital is estimated to
reach an average of over 62 million unique users per month.
The NBC News Digital portfolio now includes iVillage,
NBCNews.com, msnbc.com,
theGrio.com, NBCLatino.com, NBCPolitics.com, EducationNation.com,
EveryBlock.com, BreakingNews.com and Newsvine.com as well as a wide variety of
apps and other digital properties tied to those sites.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.