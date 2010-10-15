Ivi Promotes Itself As Online Harbor In Retrans Storm

Ivi TV, the online streaming service that has

drawn the ire of broadcasters, pitched its online lineup of TV station signals

as a chance for Cablevision subs to watch baseball, football and other

programming regardless of whether or not Fox and Cablevision come to a

retransmission consent deal.

In a release issued late Friday and calculated to

capitalize on the retrans impasse whose deadline is midnight tonight (Oct.

15), ivi TV said it would continue to stream Fox's WWOR and WNYW, two

stations involved in the negotiations, regardless of whether or not it is

pulled from Cablevision Systems.

"New York consumers can remain unaffected and

watch their favorite NY football team on ivi TV. That's a battle consumers

are actually interested in watching," said ivi Chairman Ron Erickson,

"not this spectacle over millions of dollars being fought over between

cable companies and TV networks."

Ivi, which launched its service in early

September, says that it pays broadcasters "in the same fashion as

prescribed by law for cable companies," but broadcasters strongly disagree

with that assessment.

In fact, broadcasters including Fox havesued ivi for copyright infringement.

Ivi, which has not negotiated any retrans payments individually

with stations, argues that for the purposes of copyright law, it is an online

cable provider that is allowed to retransmit the signals, but that it does not

fall under the definition of a cable system when it comes to the requirement of

negotiating retransmission consent.