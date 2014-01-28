i.TV Drops GetGlue Brand, Launches ‘tvtag’ App

Almost three months after striking a deal to acquire second screen TV app specialist GetGlue, i.TV has "retired" the GetGlue brand while introducing a new brand and social TV app called "tvtag" that will enable users to share, comment on and react to what they’re watching.

Tvtag will aggregate the i.TV second screen audiences from GetGlue, DirecTV and Nintendo (via the Nintendo TVii feature that’s baked into the Wii U console and Wii U GamePad). i.TV CEO Brad Pelo said the move will give tvtag access to an aggregate, potential reach of about 10 million users.

i.TV is debuting the free tvtag app on the iPhone, and expects to extend support to iPads, Android-powered devices, and Web browsers in a matter of days, Pelo said. At launch, the tvtag app will support 70 TV networks, including NBC, ABC, and Fox, the company said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.