ITU Sets Broadband Targets in Advance of G20 Summit

In advance of the G20 financial summit in Mexico next week, The

International Telecommunications Union's Broadband Commission for Digital

Development has set universal broadband targets for developed and developing countries.

The G20, which represents some of the world's top economies,

was advised by the commission to treat broadband as they would other essential

utilities, like water, roads and electricity, by "mak[ing] the necessary

investments to enable their citizens to participate in and benefit from the

digital economy and global innovation -- or risk exclusion."

The commission's broadband targets are that, by 2015:

"All countries should have a national broadband plan or

strategy or include broadband in their Universal Access/Service Definitions.

"Entry-level broadband services should be made affordable in

developing countries through adequate regulation and market forces (amounting

to less than 5% of average monthly income).

"Forty percent of households in developing countries should

have Internet access.

"Internet user penetration should reach 60% worldwide, 50%

in developing countries and 15% in LDCs (least developed countries).

"We therefore ask the G20 leaders to consider the vital

contribution that broadband and broadband-enabled applications and services can

make to global and sustainable social and economic development and recognize

broadband as a key enabling framework," said the commission.

In advance of the G20 summit, President Barack Obama, who

will represent the U.S., signed a 'dig once' executive order to lower the cost

of broadband deployment, and announced a new public-private partnership US

Ignite to boost high-speed broadband and the development of new applications.