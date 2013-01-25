ITU OKs Next-Generation Video Codec Standard
A study group of the International Telecommunication Union
has given initial approval to the next-generation High Efficiency Video Coding
(HEVC) standard, which promises to use 50% less bandwidth than MPEG-4 to
deliver the same video quality and pave the way to Ultra HD.
On Friday, the Geneva-based agency of the United Nations
said the ITU-T's Study
Group 16 has agreed first-stage approval (consent) of HEVC, formally known
as Recommendation ITU-T H.265 or ISO/IEC 23008-2. HEVC is the product of collaboration
between the ITU Video Coding Experts Group (VCEG) and the ISO/IEC Moving
Picture Experts Group (MPEG).
HEVC will "unleash a new phase of innovation in video
production," spanning mobile devices to Ultra HD television, according to the
ITU.
